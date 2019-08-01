Popular

Pretty puzzler The Sojourn gets a release date and a new trailer

By

Solve the nature of reality in September.

The Sojourn is a first-person puzzle game where you can wander around a striking, serene world while pondering the nature of reality, as one normally does when sauntering. Though it's a bit debilitated and lonely, it's a fetching place, and what better a setting than mystical ruins to begin unravelling existential conundrums? 

This peaceful world has a problem, of course, which you'll have to solve on the road to enlightenment. The world's being assaulted by darkness, so you'll have to hop between parallel light and dark worlds to banish whatever insidious force is wrecking this chill place. 

Puzzle games really can't get enough of the dichotomy between light and darkness, and I could use a break, but The Sojourn looks so exceedingly pretty that maybe I can forgive it. Take a gander at some screenshots below.

(Image credit: Iceberg Interactive)

(Image credit: Iceberg Interactive)

(Image credit: Iceberg Interactive)

The Sojourn is due out on the Epic Games Store on September 20. 

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
