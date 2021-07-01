Power up your PC with EVGA's Supernova 650W 80 Plus Gold PSU for just $50

Hey look, high quality power supply units are selling for relatively cheap again! Well, this one is, anyway. EVGA's Supernova 650 GT is a 650W model with 80 Plus Gold certification and fully modular cabling, and it's available for just $49.99 at Amazon right now.

That's $80 below its list price. It's also the cheapest we have ever seen it—according to the price tracking history provided by CamelCamelCamel (a super handy resource when researching if a discount is actually a bargain), it normally fluctuates between around $80 and $120, with the average selling price being over $100.

A High Quality PSU EVGA Supernova 650 GT Power Supply Unit | 80 Plus Gold | Fully Modular | 7-Year Warranty | $129.99 $49.99 at Amazon

There is enough wattage here to run a PC with a GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6700 XT, according to the requirements laid out by Nvidia and AMD. You also get fully modular cabling, 80 Plus Gold certification, a power-on self tester, and a lengthy warranty.

The best PSU for gaming will be one that provides enough wattage for your hardware (and future upgrades), while running efficiently, which is where those 80 Plus certification tiers come into play. The higher the rating, the less energy is wasted as heat.

An 80 Plus Gold certification means a PSU runs at least 90% efficient at a 50% load, and 87% efficient at a full load. There are higher tiers (Platinum and Titanium), but Gold is considered very good (its ahead of Silver, Bronze, and just regular 80 Plus). Our friends at Tom's Hardware break down the different tiers, if you want more details.

The bottom line is, this is a high quality PSU. It's also fully modular, which is especially helpful when building a PC inside a smaller chassis, or one that is otherwise crowded—use just the cables you need to keep the inside of your case nice and clean.

Is 650W enough for your build? That largely depends on your GPU. According to Nvidia's listed specifications, you could run up to a GeForce RTX 3070 with a 650W PSU. And if you're looking at AMD's lineup, you could install up to a Radeon RX 6700 XT.

On a high quality PSU, you could probably run even more powerful graphics cards off a 650W unit, though it's a roll of the dice (I've seen an RTX 3070 powered by a 500W PSU, even though Nvidia suggests a 650W model). To get a rough idea of what you need, I suggest checking with an online PSU calculator, like the one at OuterVision.

EVGA's Supernova 650 GT comes with a power-on self tester and is backed by a 7-year warranty.