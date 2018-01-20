Positech Games will bring Production Line, Basingstoke and Frozen Synapse 2 to the PC Gamer Weekender

Positech Games, developer of Gratuitous Space Battles and Democracy, will be bringing a trio of fine titles to the PC Gamer Weekender—one developed in-house, two others published by the firm.

First up is the in-house game, Production Line—a strategy/management game that sees players running a small car company with the intention of growing the business and making your output as mass market-friendly as possible. The big difference maker compared to other management titles is that in Production Line you’re not attempting to just get bigger—you’re actually looking to keep things as manageable as possible, subdividing processes and making things as efficient as they can be.

Next up is Basingstoke, being published by Positech but developed over at Puppy Games. In it, you roam the streets of a destroyed Basingstoke, using kebabs as weapons and looting sausage rolls from undead police, as you do. It’s a blend of stealth and arcade styles with a unique setting.

Last, and of course not least, is Frozen Synapse 2 from Mode 7 Games—sequel to the award-winning turn-based tactical game in which you command squads through procedurally generated city environments. The first game was brilliant, so we fully expect the sequel to be a popular one to play at the Weekender.

You can find out more about Positech Games here, while you can find specific details on Production Line here, Basingstoke over here, and Frozen Synapse 2 right here.

Aside from Positech’s titles you’ll be able to see many more speakers, games and booths all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 17-18 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.