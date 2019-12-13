PlayerUnknown's next game gets a beautiful rainy teaser

PlayerUnknown's next game just got its first teaser at The Game Awards and it looks gorgeous, but besides that there's almost nothing to it. The 30-second teaser just depicts a first-person controlled character looking around a rainy forest. There's some heavy breathing and hasty glances in every direction. Scary? Scary!

But the forest sure looks nice, and that might be the whole point. The official website says as much: "Prologue is an exploration of new technologies and gameplay. Our aim with this game is to give players unique and memorable experiences, each and every time they play."

Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene announced he was leaving his creative role in PUBG in March of this year to pursue a new role within PUBG Corp. He's basically going to take on the role of a mad scientist, pursuing new technologies, pipelines, tools and gameplay, all while exploring the "interaction and connection within the game space".

Prologue is the first product of that change. We'll likely find out more in 2020.