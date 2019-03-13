Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene is leaving PUBG

Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene is moving on from the game that bears his name, PUBG. After five years of working on the battle royale that popularised the genre, he's shifting to a new role within PUBG Corp. He's handing over the game's continuing development to Taeseok Jang, while his new job will be heading a new division known as PUBG Special Projects.

"Online experiences and spaces can connect us in ways I only dreamed of when I first sat in front of a computer some 30 years ago," Greene said in the announcement. "And it is those dreams of connecting others that is driving our work at PUBG Special Projects."

The division will create new technology, pipelines, tools and gameplay, apparently, but more importantly—at least to Greene—explore the possibilities of "interaction and connection within the game space".

Greene's not quite closing the door on PUBG entirely, however, and will still lend a hand as a consulting creative director. It started life as a DayZ mod before Greene turned it into a standalone, ushering in countless other battle royales, including the behemoth that is Fortnite. It's quite the legacy.