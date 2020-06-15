Play the Windjammers 2 demo on Steam tomorrow

The Steam Game Festival begins tomorrow, and you'll be able to hit the beach and blow off some steam in Windjammers 2, which will be available in demo form. To see what you're in store for, take a gander at the very brief trailer above.

Windjammers 2 is the follow-up to the 1994 Neo Geo game, which has since be re-released on modern consoles, but we've never had an official release on PC before. If you're not au fait, it's a competitive frisbee-tossing affair where you bounce your disc around hoping that your opponent won't be able to return it.

While the original let you throw the frisbee, put a bit of spin on it or put some extra power behind it, the sequel introduces some new mechanics and power movies, and it will give you a bit more control over your high-speed projectile. It looks great, too, with tonnes of style and some really slick animation, but it's still immediately recognisable as Windjammers.

The Steam Game Festival kicks off on July 16 and runs until July 22. Hop on over to Steam to set yourself a reminder for when it starts.