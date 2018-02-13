Play Murderous Pursuits, the Victorian-era assassination game, at the PC Gamer Weekender in four days

The PC Gamer Weekender is just four days away, bringing with it competitive tournaments, exclusive access to new PC games ahead of release, and a host of developer talks. Not only will Murderous Pursuits—Blazing Griffin's indirect follow-up to 2006's The Ship—be playable on the show floor, its creators will join us on stage on Saturday at 5.30pm to talk about its upcoming assassination game.

Here, development manager Melissa Knox, technical director Jason Kocemba, senior designer Michael Cameron, UI artist Sean McIlroy, and QA tester Lee Gillespie will talk us through the inspiration behind The Ship's spiritual successor and all that it entails. By way of a guided demo, we'll learn about the Victorian stealth-em-up's cast of colourful characters and dynamic environments—and how we'll best survive the HMCS Britannic's hunt-or-be-hunted conceit.

Ahead of its March release, Murderous Pursuits is playable at the PC Gamer Weekender. Here's a glimpse of what to expect: