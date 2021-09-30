Play fast on this MSI 27-inch FreeSync gaming monitor that's on sale for $190

If you're looking for a curved gaming monitor with a high refresh rate at an attractive price, here it is: MSI's Optix MAG271VCR checks those boxes, plus a few more. And it can be had for $189.99 at Newegg today, courtesy in part to a coupon code.

The MAG271VCR lists for $249.99, but Newegg has it marked down to $199.99 today. That's a solid bargain right off the bat. Making it an even better deal, however, is coupon code EGGFIRST, which shaves an additional $10 off the price. That brings the total savings to $60.

MSI Optix MAG271VCR 27-inch Curved Monitor | 1080p | 165Hz | FreeSync | $249.99 $189.99 at Newegg (save $60)

The MAG271VCR is a fast 1080p display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (MPRT), and also FreeSync support to keep the action smooth. Be sure to use coupon code EGGFIRST for the full discount.View Deal

It seems Newegg is sitting on more of these monitors than it knows what to do with, as the same display is also featured in a few different combo offers. This is not a junk display, either. It's built around a curved VA panel with a 1920x1080 resolution, 1ms response time (MPRT), and a fast 165Hz refresh rate. And while we're ticking boxes, check the FreeSync box as well.

This is intended for gamers who are more concerned with speed than playing at higher resolutions, like 1440p or even 4K. To that end, gaming at 1080p is less demanding on your GPU, making it easier to take advantage of that high refresh rate, depending on the game.

If that's your preference, this is a great monitor to consider. It's also fairly generous on connectivity options, including two HDMI inputs (2.0 and 1.4), a DisplayPort 1.2a input, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB 2.0 port.