Planet Coaster adds real life world record-breaking ride months ahead of time

Planet Coaster is known for its masterfully-crafted movie-inspired creations, however its latest bout of art imitating life is tied to a real life world record-breaking rollercoaster.
Cedar Point—a 364-acre amusement park located in Ohio—will launch a ride named Steel Vengeance in May. It's available now in Frontier's theme park sim.
As reported by MLive, Steel Vengeance breaks ten world records:
1. World's tallest hybrid roller coaster (205 feet tall)
2. World's fastest hybrid roller coaster (74 miles per hour)
3. World's steepest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (90 degrees)
4. World's longest drop on a hybrid roller coaster (200 feet)
5. World's longest hybrid roller coaster (5,740 feet)
6. Most inversions on a hybrid roller coaster (four)
7. Fastest airtime hill on a hybrid roller coaster (73 mph)
8. Most airtime on a hybrid roller coaster (27.2 seconds)
9. Most airtime on any roller coaster (27.2 seconds)
10. World's first so-called "hyper-hybrid" coaster.
MLive describes that last part as a "smooth steel track set atop a wood support structure. Its height of more than 200 feet is the defining feature of a hyper-coaster."
In-game, Steel Vengeance looks like so:
And if you fancy that in first person view, like so: