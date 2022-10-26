Pick up this Radeon RX 6600-powered desktop for less than $800

Newegg has a fantastic deal on an MSI Aegis ZS gaming desktop with an AMD Radeon RX6600 for just $759 (opens in new tab). The system usually runs $1,199, but thanks to a recent price drop and a $200 mail-in rebate, you'll save $440 after everything is said and done.

MSI Aegis ZS is run by a reliable Zen 3 chip, the AMD Ryzen 5600G, and a Radeon RX 6600, which puts itself roughly between an RTX 3050 and an RTX 3060 in gaming performance. You also have 16GB RAM and 500GB SSD for memory and storage solutions, though you should consider upgrading those later.

For less than $800, you get a 1080p gaming rig that'll dish out some pretty respectable frame rates on medium to high settings in most current games. The Ryzen 5600G CPU and Radeon RX6600 are both solid entry-level components that'll give you a good base to start from if you're looking to upgrade in the next couple of years. The full-size case is large enough to accommodate a larger GPU if you decide to snag one of those AMD RDNA 3 graphics cards due to launch next week.

MSI Aegis ZS 5DQ-280US | Radeon RX 6600 | AMD Ryzen 5600G | 16GB RAM |500GB SSD|

$1,199 $759 at Newegg (save $440 with mail-in rebate)

This AMD powered-Aegis ZS is a great deal if you're looking for entry-level gaming performance at budget gaming prices. Expect solid 1080p gaming performance for less than $800.

If I could immediately change one thing, I'd swap out the SSD for something larger and faster, like the 1TB WB Black SN700 SSD. As I mentioned earlier, this PC will give you a good enough foundation to upgrade components over time

The $200 mail-in rebate is only valid until Monday, October 31. But as long as you show the attached proof of purchase of the PC, you should be okay. It'll take about 4 weeks for you to receive your rebate check.

