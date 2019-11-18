Pick up the awesome Corsair HS60 Pro headset for only $39.99 on Amazon

Amazon has a great gaming headset deal on a Corsair HS60 V2 Pro gaming headset with 7.1 virtual surround sound. If you can't wait until Black Friday for some cheap audio action, this should do nicely. The HS60 Pro V2 is currently $39.99, over 40 percent off, and that makes it the lowest price we've seen on the site.

The Corsair HS60 V2 actually made our best gaming headset list earlier this year (before getting knocked off by the Creative Sound BlasterX H6). We praised its big comfy ear cups along with being just being a good around gaming headset for PC, consoles and any other device you own that spits out sound.

The V2 Pro uses custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers and 7.1 virtual surround sound for some multi-channel goodness that should immerse you in whatever fantasy warzone you're a part of. Corsair's wired headset has a detachable microphone in case you wanted to plug into your phone and wear these out in public, since they don't look too bad. We're big fans of headsets using aluminum for their durability and light weight.

