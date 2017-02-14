Phanteks Enthoo Evolv mid-tower case is on sale for $120

Whether you're building a new system now or stocking up on parts in anticipation of AMD's upcoming Ryzen release, now is a good time to pull the trigger on a case. That's because the Phanteks Enthoo Evolv is on sale at Newegg for $120 after mail-in-rebate.

It's marked down to $140 outright, with a $20 mail-in-rebate available. That brings the price down to the lowest we've seen this case go for.

The sale price applies to the gray version with a regular side window. Black and silver color options are available for a little bit more, and the same goes for upgrading to a tempered glass window.

We used the mini-ITX version of this case in our recent build guide and found it to be a good buy for the money, offering a premium feel and features at a fair price. We haven't spent any hands-on time with the mid-tower variant, but suspect it offers a similar experience.

The Evolv sports a steel chassis with an aluminum exterior (3mm). It supports up to seven drives out of the box, including five 3.5-inch and two 2.5-inch drives. You can add another three 3.5-inch drives and another 2.5-inch drive by buying more brackets.

For cooling, it comes with two 140mm fans up front and a 140mm fan in the rear. You can add another 140mm in the front and up to two 140mm or three 120mm up top.

Here is a look at the full spec sheet:

You can grab the Phanteks Enthoo Evolv on sale here.

