People think this Watch Dogs 2 in-game video hints at a new Ubisoft series

If potentially millions of people are going to buy and play your state-of-the-art videogame, why wouldn't you also use it to market to them? Well, there's plenty of reasons why you wouldn't want to do that, but according to internet hearsay, that's what Ubisoft might be doing in Watch Dogs 2.

It's subtle enough: in fact, it might just be a ruse, and given how referential Watch Dogs is, it could be a joke. And yet, since console versions of the sequel emerged in the wild over the weekend, many people believe this video is a teaser for an upcoming Ubisoft game:

What say you? If it is a new game, it's probably not an instalment in any of the publisher's best-known lines (unless Assassin's Creed is going to get a whole lot weirder next year). Reddit is having a good time dissecting the possibilities at the moment, but given the faked watermark, if it's not a lie we'll probably learn more about it at E3 next year.