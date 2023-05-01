The PC game releases we're most excited about in May

Computer games: they just keep making more of them. At the start of each month, we sift through the upcoming PC betas and game releases and pick out the most interesting of them—May's list is below, starting with a beta test you might not want to miss.

For a full picture of the year in PC gaming, check out our complete guide to 2023's new games. Next month is the traditional month of E3, which can sometimes be a little short on new games, but not so this year, with Diablo 4 and Street Fighter 6 both launching in June. Granted, E3 technically isn't happening this year, although that's not stopping publishers from scheduling big showcases.

It isn't stopping us, either: We'll be back with the PC Gaming Show on June 11.

Upcoming PC beta tests

(opens in new tab) Diablo 4 "Server Slam" | May 12-14

Blizzard wants us to beat up on its servers one more time, which in practical terms probably means sitting in a queue for a bit, but I appreciate the effort to make it exciting. This is another chance to get the previous beta rewards, plus one new one.

(opens in new tab) Men of War 2 open beta (opens in new tab) | May 12-14

Diablo not your thing? Well here's another old fashioned PC gaming experience to try in beta: a WW2 RTS with both PvP and PvE multiplayer. There'll also be three singleplayer/co-op missions to try.

(opens in new tab) Redfall (opens in new tab) | May 1

Alright, "excited" might not be the right word here—Robin wasn't impressed by Arkane's open-world vampire shooter back in March, so we're not getting our hopes up, but we are interested to see how it lands.

(opens in new tab) Age of Wonders 4 (opens in new tab) | May 2

We've already reviewed Age of Wonders 4, and good news: It rules! Fraser called the fantasy strategy game "a flavorful and inventive 4X full of incredible spells and engaging empire management."

(opens in new tab) Darkest Dungeon 2 (opens in new tab) | May 8

A "roguelike road trip of the damned" and the sequel to one of our favorite games of 2016, leaving early access. Guide your heroes through turn-based combat encounters and watch as they grow into hopeless, dysfunctional people!

(opens in new tab) Lego 2K Drive (opens in new tab) | May 19

An open world Lego racing game with customizable cars seems like a smart idea, given Forza Horizon's popularity. And a surprising number of people on our team have fond memories of 1999's Lego Racers. Without Mario Kart on PC, we made do with what we could get.

(opens in new tab) Amnesia: The Bunker (opens in new tab) | May 23

The first of the Amnesia horror games to include a gun. But there's only one, and you have to load bullets one by one, and shooting the monster? That just makes it mad. Read more in Morgan's preview.

(opens in new tab) Warhammer 40K: Boltgun (opens in new tab) | May 23

A retro shooter named after one of Warhammer's most famous weapons. According to our hands-on preview, it lives up to the name. The Warhammer lovers on PC Gamer are definitely excited for this one.

(opens in new tab) Star Trek: Resurgence (opens in new tab) | May 23

May 23 is looking busy, huh? Resurgence was recently on the cover of PC Gamer magazine. It's a throwback to '90s Star Trek, when some of the best episodes were about alien peace negotiations happening in the Enterprise boardroom.

(opens in new tab) The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (opens in new tab) | May 25

Gollum isn't the first LotR character I'd have picked to make a game about, but creepy little goblin guy stealth did work pretty well in Styx: Master of Shadows (opens in new tab), so maybe that's just a genre now. (Note: I know Gollum's not a goblin please don't email me.)

(opens in new tab) System Shock (opens in new tab) | May 30

A remake of the classic 1994 immersive sim from Looking Glass, the most legendary maker of stealthy first-person PC games. The remake comes from Nightdive, which previously remastered the System Shocks.

More games releasing in May