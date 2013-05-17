PC Gamer US Podcast #352 - Going Roguelike

On this week's podcast, Tyler and T.J. are joined by special guests Greg Henninger and Ryan Taljonick from GamesRadar to discuss Steam Trading Cards , Metro: Last Light , Watch Dogs and Big Brother, Civilization V: Brave New World , addictions to making RPG characters, and our shared love of roguelikes.

