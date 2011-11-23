Happy Gamesgiving, everyone! We celebrate the Turkeyist time of the year with another hearty podcast loaded with the usual news discussion and a heaping side of what we're thankful for this year in games. Josh fills us in on everything TOR-related now that the embargo has been lifted off his weary shoulders. Greg plays an instant classic out of the Vietnamese shooter 7554 , and we all can't help ourselves from talking about the Muppets .

PC Gamer US Podcast 296: Happy Gamesgiving

Have a question, comment, complaint or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724 or email the mp3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.

Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .

Follow us on Twitter:

@pcgamer

@jaugustine (Josh)

@tyler_wilde (Tyler)

@CAntista (Chris)

@greghenninger (Greg)

@GavinFYG (Gavin)