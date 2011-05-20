This week, Evan leads fellow PCGites Chris, Josh and Lucas as they welcome special guest Chuck Jordan (writer/programmer on Sam and Max, Grim Fandango, Curse of Monkey Island, and other great games) to the podcasting booth. We talk with Jordan about his history with LucasArts and Telltale and ask him all of our adventure-game questions. He also helps us tackle the week's big news stories, like ArmA III being announced and Guild Wars 2's new profession!

PC Gamer US Podcast 273: Tell us some tales, Chuck Jordan

Have a question, comment, complaint or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724 or email the mp3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.

Subscribe the podcast RSS feed .

Follow special guest Chuck Jordan on Twitter: @SpectreCollie

Read his blog at http://www.spectrecollie.com/

Follow us on Twitter:

@PCGamer

@logandecker (Logan)

@Havoc06 (Chris)

@DanStapleton (Dan)

@ELahti (Evan)

@jaugustine (Josh)

@PlanetValva (Anthony)

@Ljrepresent (Lucas)