There can be only one topic of discussion this week: GDC. Josh leads Chris, Dan, and intern Lucas on a fantastical podcastical journey as they discuss their favorite game announcements and experiences from this years' convention.

Have a question, comment, complaint or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724. Remember, the next 7 questions we play on the podcast will receive a code good for any game on GoodOldGames.com for free.

PC Gamer US Podcast 262: GDC Roundup