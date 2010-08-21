PC Gamer US podcast 236 - Stick Time

Epic-length two-hour podcast! Evan, Logan, Josh, Dan, Andy and newcomer Chris Comiskey relay a flood of news coming out of Germany's Gamescom. Relic's Dawn of War II expands while Dawn of War III peeks over the horizon, Torchlight 2's co-op trailer triggers a Pavlovian drool response, Jagged Alliance goes online, and Microsoft brings back Age of Empires and Flight Simulator - sort of. Then we play World of Warcraft: Cataclysm's Collector's Edition: buy or no buy, answer listener questions and interview the CEO of hardcore strategy publisher Paradox Interactive.

