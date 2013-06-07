Popular

PC Gamer UK Podcast: Episode 91 - Psychopath Ghost Lightning

Chris, Tom Francis and a briefly-resurrected Marsh discuss Batman, Gunpoint-man, The Swapper, E3 and much more - most of which is relevant to PC games! Some of it isn't.

I have bleeped out every sci-fi movie that Marsh accidentally spoils in this episode, but I have not bleeped out any of the naughty words we sometimes use. You have been warned!

