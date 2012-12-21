PC Gamer UK Podcast: Episode 81 - Gritty Gritty Bang Bang

Chris, Tom Senior and Martin discover headphones and subsequently blow their own minds. Also featuring discussion of Company of Heroes 2, Warface, and Far Cry 3 co-op - plus your questions from Twitter.
This weeks episode was recorded while a record number of podcast-contradicting news stories occurred, such as THQ's bankruptcy and the Dota 2 Christmas switcheroo . Also, the world does not appear to have ended.
Oh well. Merry Christmas anyway, I suppose.
Show notes
- The Penny Arcade Report's interview with Far Cry 3 writer Jeffrey Yohalem.
- Craig Lager's preview of Company of Heroes 2 .
- Nasa's Mayan apocalypse video (via The Guardian).