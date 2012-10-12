PC Gamer UK Podcast: Episode 76 - An Incredible Amount of Forking

Graham, Rich, Chris and Tom F return after a long hiatus, discussing Little Inferno, XCOM, The Walking Dead, playing competitive games in order to relax, the ethics of teleportation, and what Worms says about you.

Ever wondered what we look like? Ever wondered what we look like to Marsh ? Well, wonder no more! Our brand new web editor has furnished us with the podcast caricatures that you see above. Look at our little faces. They are pretty much all the same, but: Rich, Graham, Chris, Tom, from left to right.

Show notes:

Show notes bonus round: 'AWFUL IF TRUE' ANSWERS REVEALED!

Post-show research has revealed that Borderlands 2's Season Pass does not include the Mechromancer DLC, Dishonored is currently at number two on the Steam Charts, and dogs are flammable.