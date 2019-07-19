PC Gamer UK podcast 71: RGB London

Welcome to the new dystopia, where the accents are questionable, the grannies are starting, and every street corner looks like the inside of a PC case. Welcome to Watch Dogs Legion’s London. Samuel has played Ubisoft’s upcoming hack-’em-up, and talks us through its cool NPC-gathering gimmick. That’s not all: this week, we’re regaling you with the many half-remembered delights of E3 2019, from Cyberpunk 2077 to Empire of Sin.

Discussed: Watch Dogs Legion, Dota Underlords, Cyberpunk 2077, Deus Ex, Marvel’s Avengers, Desperados III, Iron Harvest, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, Empire of Sin

Starring: Samuel Roberts, Phil Savage, Tom Senior, Andy Kelly

Listen to Episode 71: RGB London here. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.

This week's music is from Watch Dogs 2.