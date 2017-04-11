Popular

PC Gamer UK podcast 40: Ashamed of Our Words and Deeds

Is VR worth it yet? What's Signal from Tolva like? Your questions and these are answered in this week's pod.

Samuel and Phil gather to discuss the health of VR, and offer early impressions of The Signal from Tolva. Then, it’s over to you for another bumper questions special! Why? Because we didn’t play enough games to fill a full episode. Yes, we are ashamed of our words and deeds.

Download: Episode 40: Ashamed of Our Words and Deeds You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed
Discussed: The Signal From Tolva, HTC Vive, This Tweet
This week: Samuel Roberts, Phil Savage

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Let us know in the PC Gamer Discord channel. This week’s music is from Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty. 

