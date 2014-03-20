PC Gamer Podcast #376 - GDC 2014 with Steve Gaynor, Sean Vanaman, and more

In this week's special GDC 2014 episode, we recorded from Tyler's kitchen in downtown San Francisco with two groups of game developer guests who hiked over from GDC. First up, hear from Xaviant design director Tim Lindsey, whose resume also includes CCP, Bethesda, and Hi-Rez; Twinbeard Studios founder and Frog Fractions creator Jim Crawford; and Mode 7 Games' Ian Hardingham, who designed and programmed Frozen Synapse and is now working on Frozen Endzone .

The second group features Steve Gaynor, co-founder of The Fullbright Company and writer/designer of Gone Home ; Sean Vanaman, former lead writer and project lead on The Walking Dead at Telltale Games, Idle Thumbs podcast co-host, and founder of Campo Santo ; and Tim Rogers, creator of "abstract minimalist electronic sport" Videoball .

