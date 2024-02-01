PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: League of Legends

This month PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to the greatest MOBA of all time, League of Legends, with its maker Riot Games revealing just why the game's epic new update is its most dramatic yet. LoL is one of PC gaming's most played games, with over 150 million players enjoying the game at its peak last year, so this is a must-read for any established League of Legends fan, or anyone looking to jump into its vibrant world for the first time.

This month we talk exclusively to Riot Games about its epic new update to League of Legends. (Image credit: Future)

Four collector's covers are available this month, with League of Legends champions Vi, Yasuo, Jinx and Tryndamere available. (Image credit: Future)

In addition, this issue of PC Gamer also features a detailed deep-dive into the history of Grand Theft Auto on PC, looking back on how the violent crime series has thrived and evolved, as well as what we can likely expect from GTA 6.

The complex and bloody history of GTA on PC gets an authoritative deep-dive in our latest issue. A must-read for any fan of the series. (Image credit: Future)

The top features don't stop there, either, as this issue also comes loaded with a fantastic narrative adventure in the world of Total War: Warhammer III. Can the Warhammer dwarfs rewrite their own tragic and bloody history and emerge triumphant?

Can the Warhammer dwarves rewrite their grim history and emerge with a brighter destiny? This issue's Total War: Warhammer III feature charts their adventure. (Image credit: Future)

This issue is stuffed with top previews, too, including a detailed hands-on of the exciting new first-person driving survival game, Pacific Drive, explosive new military shooter, Escape from Tarkov: Arena, as well as Solium Infernum, Railroads & Catacombs, and United 1944. While over in this issue's reviews section the PC Gamer team delivers authoritative verdicts on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Gangs of Sherwood, Warhammer 40:000: Rogue Trader, Cocoon, House Flipper 2, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Against the Storm, A Highland Song, and Last Train Home, among other games.

If you're looking for an affordable GPU upgrade then this month's mainstream graphics card group test is a must-read. (Image credit: Future)

All that plus a group test on the best mainstream graphics cards to buy in 2024, a bloody reinstall of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, an explosive start to the adventures of astro-rogue Jett Johnson in a new Starfield diary, an update on how modders are fixing Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1, a love-letter to Project Wingman's 11th mission, Cold War, a comprehensive guide to mastering Lego Fortnite, a special report on the ugly cosmetic epidemic, the latest dispatch from The Spy, and much more too. Enjoy the issue!

The first of our four League of Legends collector's covers this month, starring Vi. (Image credit: Future)

The second of our four League of Legends collector's covers this month, starring Yasuo. (Image credit: Future)

The third of our four League of Legends collector's covers this month, starring Jinx. (Image credit: Future)

The fourth of our four League of Legends collector's covers this month, starring Tryndamere. (Image credit: Future)

Issue 393 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and get incredibly stylish subscriber-only covers.

Enjoy the issue!