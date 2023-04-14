PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 7: We'll miss ya, E3

RSS Feed (opens in new tab) | Apple Podcasts (opens in new tab) | Spotify (opens in new tab) | Direct download (opens in new tab)

Welcome back to the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast! This week, Lauren and I are joined by Executive Editor Tyler Wilde to discuss E3's unfortunate demise. Well, maybe.

With the big gaming showcase of the year cancelled once again, it's not looking good for poor E3. Is this the end for a once-beloved games show, or is there any chance it can come back stronger than ever in 2024? Is Geoff Keighley waiting in the distance, ready to swoop in and make Summer Game Fest the new It Girl of the gaming world?

We mourn what we loved about E3—the drama, the shared cultural moments, the utterly cringeworthy technical problems—and share some memories of the shows from our time as both casual enjoyers and members of the press. We also talk about the not-so-great and what it was like to be a writer rushing around appointments in years prior.

As always, Lauren and I get together before the podcast to talk about what we've been up to this week. What have we been playing, and why are we suddenly trying to convert everyone into book enjoyers? Blame Lauren, not me.

