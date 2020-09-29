These are the PC games releasing in October and November

The end of 2020 is stacked with big releases. That's pretty normal, as big-budget games tend to appear near the holidays, but the impending release of new Xboxes and PlayStations, plus some big delays, has helped load up October and November. Watch Dogs Legion and Cyberpunk 2077 were originally going to release last spring, for example, but they got moved to this year's final quarter. It promises to be a helluva time for aspirant hackers.

Delays have also pushed some games out of the end-of-year release window. Halo Infinite won't release until 2021. Barring any more delays (which are pretty unlikely at this point), here are the PC games releasing in the next two months, and a few that are scheduled for December.

October

Drake Hollow | October 1

Drake Hollow looks a little like Fornite did before the name became synonymous with its battle royale offshoot. It's a multiplayer cooperative game in which you'll build defenses and fight beasts called The Feral.

Star Wars Squadrons | October 2

Is this a worthy successor to X-Wing vs TIE Fighter? We felt pretty good about EA's Star Wars space combat sim when we previewed it back in June, so here's hoping.

Baldur's Gate 3 | October 6 (Early Access)

After the fantastic Divinity: Original Sin 2—PC Gamer's 2017 Game of the Year—Larian is lending its RPG design talents to a new Baldur's Gate. We're more than a little excited, even though Baldur's Gate 3 is releasing in Early Access, and only the first act will be available for starters. Like Original Sin 2, Baldur's Gate 3 will feature turn-based combat (rather than real-time with pause, as in the other Baldur's Gate games), custom character creation as well as pre-made characters with unique backstories, and four-player co-op.

I Am Dead | October 8

A puzzle-adventure game about a dead museum curator. Use his ghost powers to save a cute island from a volcano.

Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition | October 15

The least-loved game in the Age of Empires series might not win itself many new fans with its remaster. "I can't help but feel like AoE3 has only been granted a definitive edition to maintain parity with the rest of the series," Alistair said in his preview. Still, those who enjoyed the 2005 original can look forward to 4K graphics, new civilizations, and other upgrades.

Amnesia Rebirth | October 20

Don't be fooled by the title, this isn't a remaster of Amnesia: The Dark Descent. It's a completely new Amnesia game and a promising candidate for spookiest at-home Halloween activity this year.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | October 20

The Lego games are always a decent amount of fun, and this one features events from all nine films in the Star Wars saga. (For the best experience, you may want to play through 8/9ths of the game.)

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands | October 27

Back in July, Steven broke down how the new Covenants system could make or break WoW's next big expansion. You'll pick a Covenant to join at level 60 to gain exclusive aesthetic options and abilities, and they all sound pretty cool (there's a vampire cult). It's been been controversial among early players, though, due to worries that once the meta is set players will be pressured into choosing the most powerful Covenant or be shunned from group activities.

Watch Dogs: Legion | October 29

Ubisoft is back with another open world hacker quest, but the twist is that this time you can recruit and play as anyone in London. We all hope to play as teams of elderly spies who've come out of retirement for one last job.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope | October 30

The follow-up to Man of Medan arrives in time for All Hallows Eve. Like that game, you can play this branching horror story with one friend online, or several offline.

November

Dirt 5 | November 6

The latest off-road racing game from Codemasters. The Dirt games are typically pretty good, and this one includes all four expected elements: mud, snow, ice, and sand.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla | November 10

Although he didn't do much assassinating when he played Valhalla back in July, Wes thought the next Assassin's Creed could be a good one. It takes inspiration from The Witcher 3, with important decisions cropping up during story quests, and includes the usual Ubisoft open world game accoutrements: points of interest, treasure and secrets and loot to find, and of course things to climb. (Were Vikings known for their climbing skills?)

Prodeus | November 10

Another throwback shooter, Prodeus renders pixely art reminiscent of games like Doom with shiny surfaces, dynamic lighting, and particle effects for a retro-but-modern look.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light | November 10

Destiny 2's next expansion brings a new elemental power, called Stasis, a new raid, and a new location: Jupiter's frozen moon Europa, aka "the snow and ice level." Every game needs one.

The Falconeer | November 10

A dogfighting game, except you're riding on the back of a falcon instead of flying a plane. Rachel has been enjoying it a lot.

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War | November 13

The next Call of Duty might be overshadowed by changes to Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale spin-off that, hopefully, will get a big map update to coincide with Treyarch's new campaign and regular CoD multiplayer modes. There's also the return of Zombies to look forward to.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon | November 13

It's already out in Japan, but the next Yakuza game will be new to us when it releases on PC in November. The new Yokohama setting and turn-based combat shake things up along with a new lead character, Ichiban Kasuga.

Cris Tales | November 17

A JRPG-style game (Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy 6 are cited as influences) with turn-based combat and a neat sounding time manipulation system that lets you "experience the past, present, and future simultaneously."

Cyberpunk 2077 | November 19

You may have heard of it. CD Projekt's next big RPG after The Witcher 3. Cyberpunk 2077 promises a big open world—the dense, grimy Night City and the surrounding area—loads of side quests, and Keanu Reeves.

Football Manager 2021 | November 24

The endlessly evolving management sim is, unsurprisingly, back for another season. While the easily amused wander around Night City in Cyberpunk 2077, you can spend your time fiddling with finance spreadsheets in a proper PC game.

Further ahead

Here are some of the games we expect to release this December and January. We'll update our full list of upcoming PC games as the release date schedule for the end of 2020 and the start of 2021 becomes clearer.