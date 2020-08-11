Halo Infinite delayed to 2021

Halo Infinite isn't going to make the Xbox Series X's holiday launch. After its big reveal at the July Xbox Showcase was criticized, largely for its graphics, Microsoft has delayed the game into 2021. It's a dramatic move for the game meant to spearhead Microsoft's new console launch. Here's the meat of the message from Halo Infinite studio head Chris Lee:

"The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year. I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday."

Lee also writes that "the extra time will let us finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever at the quality we know our fans expect," which feels aimed at the criticism of Infinite's underwhelming reveal.

343 didn't specify a release window any more specific than the wide-open 2021.