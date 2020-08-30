You don't need to own Doom Eternal to play The Ancient Gods, Part One

During Gamescom's Opening Night Live, we saw a trailer for Doom Eternal expansion The Ancient Gods, Part One. To summarize: Somebody heard you hate the Marauder, so now here's two of them at once.

In an interview with PCGamesN, id Software executive producer Marty Stratton explained that it will be an expandalone, only he didn't use that beautiful word for some reason. What he said was, "we want the DLC to reach as many people as possible. In fact, you don't even need to own Doom Eternal to buy the DLC and play it."

Game director Hugo Martin clarified that it'll be a sizeable experience. "Most people would associate DLC with being of smaller scope – it's kind of like the made for TV version of the movie, and the movie was the main game," he said. "For us, this is very much like a two-part film – this is every bit as grand as the main game was."

The first part is due on October 20. As for part two, "They're both part of the Year One Pass," Stratton told PCGamesN. "So, you can suppose that they’re both within a year of launch."