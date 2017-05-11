Payday 2 is getting VR support later this year

While Payday 3 is already officially in development, Overkill Software is still tinkering with its predecessor Payday 2. Its publisher Starbreeze announced as much in a live stream today, revealing that the heist shooter will receive VR support later this year.

As the teaser video below demonstrates, those playing in VR won't be restricted to playing with other headset wearers – which will no doubt result in some handwringing over "fairness". I have my doubts about conventional FPS games working in VR, but who knows? Maybe Overkill will be the first to nail it.

Compatible with HTC Vive, Payday VR will get a beta at some point this year. In other Overkill news, the studio announced earlier this week that its FPS adaptation of The Walking Dead has been delayed into 2018.

Here's the teaser for you: