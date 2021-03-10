PAX Australia will return as a live show in October

While the live component of E3 2021 already seems to have been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, other conventions are still taking a punt. PAX Australia has confirmed it will hold a live event this October at its usual venue, the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre, though ticket sales will "initially be limited" due to capacity restrictions.

The Australian PAX offshoot has reason to be optimistic: based on Australian government data at the time of writing, there have been no locally acquired COVID-19 diagnoses in Australia in the last week, and a total of 71 overseas acquired cases during that time.

Still, a lot can change in seven months, so according to the convention's official Twitter account, tickets rendered useless due to border closures and quarantine restrictions will be refunded.

While it's excellent news for convention-goers, not to mention organisers, it won't be a return to 2019-style festivities. As of January the Melbourne Convention Centre can hold 75 percent of its usual capacity, which equates to 5,000 people at any point in time. Both standing and seated arrangements fall under those guidelines.

Tickets aren't available yet, and will be limited, but those limitations may "continue to relax as we get closer to PAX Aus 2021," assuming the pandemic allows it.