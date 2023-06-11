Enter here for a chance to win a Park Beyond Collector's Edition

Park Beyond is a new game in one of the PC's most beloved genres: the theme park sim. It comes from folks who know something about simulation—the makers of the long-running and consistently good Tropico series—and will be out on Steam on June 15.

If designing physically impossible roller coasters and subjecting tiny people to too many G-forces is your jam, here's your chance to win a copy of Park Beyond, plus a whole bunch more. We've got three Park Beyond Collector's Editions to give away, and they're stuffed with goodies, including an art book and desk figurine. Fill out and submit the from below for a chance to win, and on 1 pm PT on Monday, June 12, three random winners will be selected and notified by email. One entry per person.

Here's everything you'll get in the Park Beyond Collector's Edition:

The game

An Omnicart desk figurine

An exclusive collector’s box representing our beloved showman Phil

Artbook: A 52-page artbook

A lanyard and a staff badge from Park Beyond's universe.

An exclusive SteelBook® showcasing the blueprint of an impossified Ferris wheel.

Physical & Digital Soundtrack by Olivier Derivière. (*Available on the Bandai Namco Store in Europe)

A set of three 10x15cm postcards.

A set of 6 exclusive stickers from Park Beyond’s colorful universe.

Collector’s Bonus Content: Features the BEYOND SEAS Set including 10 decorative items such as pirate flag, cannon, and pirates animatronics.

Deluxe Bonus Pack: Features the ZOMBEYOND Impossification Set including: (*Available on the Bandai Namco Store in Europe) - One flat ride and its impossified version - One shop - Three entertainers - More than 30 decorative items such as zombie animatronics, helicopters, benches, radioactive barrels, etc.

Season Pass: The Park Beyond: Annual Pass will allow you to receive 3 upcoming DLCs. (*Available on the Bandai Namco Store in Europe)

Season Pass Bonus Content: The Park Beyond: Annual Pass Bonus Coaster Car Set will grant you access to a set of five exclusive car skins. (*Available on the Bandai Namco Store in Europe)