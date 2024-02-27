Palworld's latest patch fixes bugs, buffs the letter F, leaves the nail economy in shambles, and lets you generate volcanic heat with 4 campfires

Palworld's continuing to get updates since its whirlwind success—one that's seen it hit the 25 million player mark (though that number does include Game Pass subscribers) in a mere month and a half.

The latest patch helps you continue to be the very best (that no one ever was) by adding a whole Paldeck's worth of fixes, tweaks, and improvements. For starters—while most players will eventually get their own great industrial machines churning in time, it's often necessary to help your pals out with the crafting thing early on.

Doing so required you to press F to craft respects—I mean, Pal Spheres—and hold the button down. Considering your piddly crafting speed at the outset, this was annoying. Now there's an option to change this to a toggle, so you can go and make a grilled cheese while your trainer experiences a fraction of the hard labour they're about to inflict on their poor pals.

Nails are no longer a game-busting source of income. For those uninitiated to the cult of nail capitalism, nails used to sell for a hefty 160 gold a pop—which is a lot for the two piddly ores used to smelt the ingots to make them. The patch notes even call the sell price "abnormally high". If you'd stockpiled nails before the patch: I'm sorry, they've depreciated in value. That's what you get for using speculative currency.

Pocketpair's also been putting in the work to stop your pals from getting stuck on goddamn everything. Logging sites, base borders, farm roofs, and Palboxes should all be less lethal to your production line. Another significant update is that sources of heat—such as campfires or running-hot pals—now stack with each other.

"If you put 4 campfires next to each other, the surrounding area will have the temperature of a volcano". Now, I'm not sure if that's how that works in real life, since lava has an average temperature of 1,000 degrees centigrade, but I'm also not a scientist, so what do I know? You can find a full list of the patch notes below.

Palworld Patch v0.1.5.0

Major Fixes

Implemented backup of save data on the world selection screen.

Resolved issue of unnecessary data accumulating in save data.

Key configuration

Added fully supported keyboard key configuration.

Guild

Modified specification to allow guild members to be removed when not logged in.

Player issues

Changed long-press operation during player tasks to allow continuous work by pressing the work button once (this is switchable in the options settings).

Fixed issue where riding in prohibited hunting areas would not result in a crime

Improved interaction accuracy with adjacent objects.

Pals

Changed specifications so that when a Pal is instructed to "attack aggressively," the Pal will attack enemies indiscriminately even if they are not in combat.

Corrected an issue to allow Pals of rank 1 or higher to be selected as concentrated material (higher-ranked Pals yield more points when concentrated).

Fixed bug where if a large amount of experience points were gained and the level increased to 50 at once, Pals would not learn any active skills.

Mitigated an issue where using Mossanda's partner skill "Grenadier Panda" on a dungeon boss would cause the boss to get stuck in walls.

Base issues

Fixed an issue where base Pals would get stuck on top of a logging site, etc.

Added measures to prevent the issue where base Pals would wander around and get stuck at the border of the base area.

Fixed an issue where Pals at the base would get stuck repeatedly starting transportation tasks and the light bulbs icon would appear over and over again.

Added measures to prevent the issue of base Pals getting stuck in the farm on a roof.

Fixed an issue where work Pals would get stuck in the summon space of Palbox when restarting the server on a dedicated server.

Adjusted the default work priority of base Pals (Anubis will prioritize manual labour).

Significantly relaxed building restrictions for stairs and triangular roofs.

Fixed an issue where sound would play in an infinite loop when Pals at the base used certain active skills.

Specifications changed so that all changes in environmental temperature are added up (if you put 4 campfires next to each other, the surrounding area will have the temperature of a volcano).

Implemented "relax" working style on the monitoring stand.

Balance adjustments

Significantly strengthened mining power for Digtoise partner skills.

Fixed the abnormally high selling price of nails.

Significantly increased the number of police officers who appear when a crime is committed.

Added electric shock effect to Free Pal Alliance's crossbow.

Adjusted the flight distance of Sphere Launcher and Scatter Sphere Launcher.

Increased the SAN value recovery amount of high-quality hot springs.

Network related

Renovated the server lobby

[Search by server name] will now work

Added the ability to view online players on a dedicated server (on community servers, this will only be displayed if the setting is enabled).

Others

Fixed the issue where Day 5 Memo was not placed.

You can now adjust the in-game brightness in the settings.

Fixed many minor bugs.

Corrected various incorrect text.

Improved measures against cheating.

We will continue development placing top priority on fixing major problems and issues. Thank you for your continued support of Palworld.