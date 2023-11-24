Our top pick for the best wired gaming headset is 40% off for Black Friday

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset | $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon ($40 off)

Simply the best wired headset you can buy. It sounds great and has a simple, functional, and incredibly comfortable design. Even at full price these cans are worth it, so this is one sweet-sounding deal. Price check: Razer $59.99 | Geekbuying: $129.99

Your ears deserve some love this Black Friday, and there's no better way to treat them than with a new headset. I know wireless is all the rage these days, but don't overlook a great deal on the Razer BlackShark V2 wired gaming headset. Not only do we recommend it, it's our number one pick for best overall wired gaming headset, bar none.

Best of all, for Black Friday you can nab them for a full 40% off. Typically it's priced at $99.99, and it does pretty frequently drop to $79.99—but only once before has it dropped to $59.99 on Amazon, so if you've had your eye on them it's a great time to buy.

"The 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers are designed with discrete ports to separate bass, mid, tremble tones from interfering with each other," we said in our glowing review. "The result is a richer sound than a standard set, and keeps it on par with HyperX's 50mm dual-chamber neodymium driver headset. They're like a tribute to HyperX's own design, and no worse for it."

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here.

Be it music or gaming, the BlackShark "makes for a fantastic experience," our reviewer continues. "Where there's a warmth to the musical experience that means I've been oscillating between the melancholy of Swift's Folklore and the toe-tapping of Seasick Steve's latest, and I'm still reeling after an explosive round of Hunt: Showdown."