Our top pick for the best wired gaming headset is 40% off for Black Friday

By Christopher Livingston
published

Treat your ears to a sweet-sounding deal and nab our favorite gaming headset at a nice discount.

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset
(Image credit: Razer)
Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset | $99.99

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset | $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon ($40 off)
Simply the best wired headset you can buy. It sounds great and has a simple, functional, and incredibly comfortable design. Even at full price these cans are worth it, so this is one sweet-sounding deal.

Price check: Razer $59.99 | Geekbuying: $129.99

View Deal

Your ears deserve some love this Black Friday, and there's no better way to treat them than with a new headset. I know wireless is all the rage these days, but don't overlook a great deal on the Razer BlackShark V2 wired gaming headset. Not only do we recommend it, it's our number one pick for best overall wired gaming headset, bar none. 

Best of all, for Black Friday you can nab them for a full 40% off. Typically it's priced at $99.99, and it does pretty frequently drop to $79.99—but only once before has it dropped to $59.99 on Amazon, so if you've had your eye on them it's a great time to buy.

"The 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers are designed with discrete ports to separate bass, mid, tremble tones from interfering with each other," we said in our glowing review. "The result is a richer sound than a standard set, and keeps it on par with HyperX's 50mm dual-chamber neodymium driver headset. They're like a tribute to HyperX's own design, and no worse for it."

Be it music or gaming, the BlackShark "makes for a fantastic experience," our reviewer continues. "Where there's a warmth to the musical experience that means I've been oscillating between the melancholy of Swift's Folklore and the toe-tapping of Seasick Steve's latest, and I'm still reeling after an explosive round of Hunt: Showdown."

Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston
Staff Writer

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

See comments