Our favorite wireless gaming headset, the Steelseries Arctis 7, is only $100 for Prime Day

Steelseries' Arctis line is all over our guide to the best gaming headsets, and that's for good reason. For example, the wireless Arctis 7 "sounds just as good as the best wired models we’ve tested at this same $150 price range", and it has some real endurance to the tune of 20 hours of continuous battery life. This Amazon Prime Day PC deal shaves 33 percent off the price, bringing it down to a fantastic $100.

Another design feature of note: the ski band-style rubber band keeps the weight of the frame off the top of your head, making for a cozy fit. The microphone is retractable, and you can use the headset wireless via 2.4GHz, or plug it in with 3.5mm cable cable for good old analog. Meanwhile, the frequency range is 20 Hz-20,000 Hz, powered by 40mm speaker drivers. The Steelseries Arctis 7 supports DTS Headphone: X v2 for specially engineered surround sound as well.

The analog connectivity makes the SteelSeries Arctis 7 a pretty adaptable headset, and it can be used with the PlayStation 4 as well as PC. You can also simply plug it into your smartphone to use on the go. With that in mind, there are audio controls on one of the earcups for easily adjusting volume and turning the headset on and off.

Since it introduced the Arctis line, SteelSeries has consistently made some of the very best gaming headsets you can get, and the Arctis 7 strikes a perfect balance between features, quality and price. Basically, it's a great headset we'd recommend to anyone looking to go wireless.

