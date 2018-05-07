Our favorite game controller is on sale for $32

Some games are better played with a controller, and if you're looking to buy one, our top pick is Sony's PlayStation 4 DualShock 4. While normally a $60 controller, you can buy one today for $32.

The DualShock 4 is on sale at Fry's for $40. If purchased through Google Express, you can apply coupon code SPRING20 to knock 20 percent off your order, bringing it down to $32. That's a bit lower than we've seen it go for during past sales.

There are three color options to choose from—black, red, and blue. The blue model lists for $65 instead of $60 like the other two, but is on sale for the same price. If you want to pick one up, here are links to their listings:

