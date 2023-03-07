One of the best RTX 4080-powered gaming laptops is finally on sale

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,750 $2,649 at B&H Photo (save $100.99) (opens in new tab)

Now, this is a surprise: an actual discount on the best RTX 40-series laptop I've tested so far. It's a fantastic notebook, offering performance that can often match, and sometimes beat, an RTX 4090-based system. There's a high-performance CPU to back it up, a decent, bright 1600p screen, and a fair amount of storage. All with a $100 discount. Neat.

B&H Photo has a deal on a high-end RTX 4080 gaming with a 240Hz 1600p display for $2,649 (opens in new tab), $100 off its listing price. More importantly, it's a rare discount on pretty much the best RTX 40-series laptop we've gotten on hands-on so far this year.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is a powerful 16-inch laptop armed with an Intel Core i9 13900HX and, of course, an RTX 4080. Expect to hit some impressive frame rates at 1080p and 1440p. Add Nvidia's DLSS 3 to the equation, and you'll surely hit triple-digit framerates in many new games (opens in new tab).



On the memory side, the 32GB of DDR5 SK Hynix RAM and a 1TB NVMe Samsung SSD should be more than enough for work and play.

The display is a bright 1600p, 240Hz IPS panel with HDR 400 support. We've seen many more 16:10 aspect ratio gaming laptops this year, and it might take some getting used to them, but so far, we've liked the extra screen real estate during gameplay where it's supported.

In our review (opens in new tab), the Legion Pro 7I often outperformed gaming laptops with RTX 4090 GPUs inside of them, like the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (opens in new tab), which retails for around $4,000. So you sometimes get RTX 4090 caliber gaming performance on an RTX 4080 system for much less.

As much as we like the GPU, the Intel i9 13900HX inside the Legion Pro 7i is no slouch, often keeping pace and, in some case, surpassing those same laptops in CPU performance. This system can easily become your next workstation should you need a gaming laptop that can do it all.

A few things that didn't jive with us about the Legion Pro 7I is its weak battery life which isn't surprising considering the kind of hardware this thing has under the hood. Don't expect it to last you on a long trip—keep that power cable handy. Also, the screen lacks visual punchiness compared to others in this price range.

The Legion Pro 7i also has a more low-key design than most gaming laptops, with its black-on-black design and just the word 'Legion' on the corner running down the lid. It's good for gamers who want a gaming laptop that doesn't shout gaming laptop.

We are just as surprised as you to spot a sale on a recently released RTX 40-series laptop, let alone an RTX 4080 one. It's good that we scour the internet for all the best gaming laptop deals (opens in new tab) daily for moments like this.