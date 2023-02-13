Oh damn, an RTX 4070 Ti gaming PC on sale for less than most RTX 3080 rigs

(opens in new tab) Skytech Chronos Gaming PC | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti | Intel Core i7 12700F | 1TB SSD | 16GB RAM | $1,999.99 $1,799.99 at Newegg (save $200) (opens in new tab)

Here's a deal on an actual RTX 40-series-powered PC. And they said it couldn't be done. This PC comes with Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti, which is a mighty 4K beast powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. It's ultimately a pricey card, deal or no deal, and that's reflected in the price tag before you today, but for the performance we can just about make peace with $1,800.

Move fast because this RTX 4070 Ti (opens in new tab) gaming PC is only on sale for the rest of the day, and it's actually great offer for a next-gen system. The Skytech Chronos is rocking a $200 discount (opens in new tab) at the moment over on Newegg and brings it down to the price of most RTX 3080 (opens in new tab) gaming PCs.

And, if you haven't been paying attention, the RTX 4070 Ti slaps down both the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 (opens in new tab) graphics cards of the previous generation in practically all instances, which makes this one hell of a gaming machine.

Recently, the RTX 4070 Ti has started to see reductions in retail cost (opens in new tab) that bring third-party cards down to the same MSRP level as the reference-priced cards. And that's giving us these well priced machines too.

There's also an RTX 4070 Ti-based MSI gaming PC on sale for $1,800 (opens in new tab). That's a bit more than the previous rig, which is also on a limited time deal. It's $100 more than the Skytech system, but does come with a 2TB SSD with that, and is worth a looksee if the cheaper machine goes out of stock sooner.