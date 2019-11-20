Nvidia releases a GPU hotfix to address stalling in Red Dead Redemption 2

In response to complaints of Red Dead Redemption 2 hanging on some systems equipped with a GeForce graphics card, Nvidia has come out with a hotfix to address the issue. In addition, it is supposed to fix a crashing bug when playing Shadow of the Tomb Raider as well.

Nvidia's GeForce hotfix driver version 441.34 is based on the "Game Ready" 441.20 WHQL driver that I wrote about last week. The release notes for that driver mentioned a few RDR2 quirks that were supposed to be fixed, but apparently there are some lingering bugs.

Here are the release notes for the 441.34 hotfix:

[Red Dead Redemption 2] Vulkan: Stalling on some systems with 4-core and 6-core CPUs

[Shadow of the Tomb Raider] Game may crash when launched in DX12 mode

Rockstar Games also references the hotfix in the patch notes for its 1.14 update to RDR2, and advises players with Nvidia graphics cards paired with a 4-core or 6-core CPU to install it.

While it's nice that Nvidia has made this hotfix available, it might not be a cure all. Jarred says he is still seeing issues, post-hotfix, on his test system equipped with a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and Core i7-8700K. So, if you are need of this hotfix, don't forget to toss a bit of salt over your shoulder. Barring that, perhaps a bit of retail therapy is in order. With Black Friday deals around the bend, you could use this as a faux excuse to upgrade to an 8-core CPU (though the onus is really on Nvidia to fix this issue).

Go here to grab the hotfix.