Nvidia releases a 'Game Ready' driver package for Fallout 4 VR

Nvidia has released new GeForce 388.59 WHQL drivers, though they don't bring anything special to the table for the company's new Volta-powered Titan V. Instead, it brings optimizations to Fallout 4 VR.

It's a relatively minor driver update—there are no other performance enhancements mentioned in the release notes. There's also just a single bug fix. The new driver addresses a flickering issue that can occur on some G-Sync laptops with a 120Hz panel and GeForce GTX 1080 GPU.

Beyond that, Nvidia notes a handful of open issues. They include:

[Nvidia Titan V]: TDR error occurs and the display goes blank while playing a Bluray disc at high resolutions.

[Nvidia Titan V][G-Sync]: G-Sync displays may go blank when switching between different overclocked memory clocks multiple times.

[SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors.

[GeForce Titan (Kepler-based)]: The OS fails after installing the graphics card on a Threadripper-enabled motherboard.

[Kepler GPUs][StarWars Battlefront II]: The system hangs when launching the game in DirectX 12 API mode.

[Windows 10 Fall Creators Update]: Color settings made in the Nvidia Control Panel are not preserved across a system reboot or restart.

[Heaven Benchmark]: With the benchmark running in windowed mode, a blue-screen crash occurs while loading video content.

As for Fallout 4 VR, it's been available to preorder on Steam for several months, and still is. It releases next week on Tuesday, December 12. Fallout 4 VR includes the complete core game with new combat, crafting, and building systems that are "fully reimagined for VR."

You can grab the new driver package through GeForce Experience or by going here.