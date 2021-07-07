Nvidia DLSS support is finally coming to Red Dead Redemption 2 next week

Red Dead Redemption 2 is finally getting DLSS support on July 13 in Red Dead Online's Blood Money update. For over a month, we've known that DLSS was coming at some point to Red Dead and were looking forward at the prospect of seeing this cowboy adventure running at a boosted frame rate.

So, even if you don't play any Red Dead Online or didn't love how Red Dead Redemption 2 ran on your RTX-powered system, it's still worth getting the update to see the improvements first hand.



Despite being over two years old, Red Dead Redemption 2 remains one of the most graphically demanding videogames you can put your rig through. Even on the most current RTX 30-series GPUs, getting the game to run smoothly on higher graphical settings turns out to be a pretty challenging task, even on the best settings we could suggest.

(Image credit: RockStar games)

DLSS (or Deep Learning Super Sampling) is a quick and easy way to get a decent frame rate hike on your games if you have an Nvidia RTX-series GPU. DLSS uses AI-powered upscaling technology to "use the power of the NVIDIA RTX TensorCores to boost frame rates and generate sharp frames that approach or exceed native rendering."



Sadly, it seems like we are still not getting any ray tracing support (if ever). But hey, if this means you can play Red Dead Online and squeeze out some extra fps on your last-gen RTX 20-series cards as you wait to upgrade, that's a win all around.