Now's your chance to score a PC with a Ryzen 5 3600 and RTX 3070 for $1,415

Looking for a new PC and don't want to settle for a last-gen graphics card? You don't have to. CyberPowerPC is selling a Gamer Master 9000 configuration with a GeForce RTX 3070 for $1,415.50, if you use coupon NORUSH at checkout. That means waiting a little bit, but it nets you a 5% savings over the regular price.

The coupon code adds an additional lead time of three to four weeks. I assume that's on top of the "extra four weeks" lead time CyberPowerPC lists for the RTX 3070 selection, so the caveat is that you could be waiting up to two months. It's not likely that the GPU shortage will end in two months anyway, so for some people, it's no big deal.

If you fall into that category, this config is worth checking out. It's on the higher end of mid-range courtesy of the GPU, which is paired with a 6-core/12-thread Ryzen 5 3600 processor (3.6GHz to 4.2GHz, 32MB L3 cache) based on AMD's Zen 2 architecture.

This config also sports an ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 motherboard (you have an upgrade path to a Zen 3 CPU, if and when the desire arises), 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a 1TB WD Blue SN550 M.2 SSD, a 600W EVGA power supply unit that is 80 Plus Gold certified, and Windows 10 Home. All of this is customizable, by the way, depending on what parts you're after and how much you're willing to spend.

As is, this is a well-rounded gaming PC for the money, especially considering the scarcity of desirable GPUs like the RTX 3070.