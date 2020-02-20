How to get a living ship in No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky's Living Ship update has arrived, and with it a strange new way to travel the galaxy: inside your very own living spaceship. These procedural, biological spacecraft are striking to look at and an exciting addition to your fleet of starships.

But how do you get a living ship in No Man's Sky? There are a number of steps to acquiring an organic spacecraft, and there may be some waiting involved depending on how active you've been in No Man's Sky lately.

(Image credit: Hello Games)

You'll need to start by doing some shopping. Get into your spaceship, fly into space, and summon the Space Anomaly (press X, bringing up your quick menu, press left arrow twice, then F to select).

Fly into the Anomaly and visit the Quicksilver Synthesis Companion—he's the bulbous-eyed fellow in a kiosk just beyond the landing pad before you climb the ramp.

(Image credit: Hello Games)

From the Quicksilver Synthesis Companion you can purchase a Void Egg, which you'll need to get a living ship—but only if you've got 3,200 Quicksilver.

The Quicksilver cost is going to be the issue for players who haven't been active in No Man's Sky for a while. You earn Quicksilver from doing community research missions, and most of these are daily missions that only net you 250 Quicksilver at a time—and there's only one mission per day, so you can't just grind them out all in one session. There are special events and weekend missions that can result in higher payouts of Quicksilver, but it still may take you a good long while to earn the 3,200 Quicksilver you'll need to buy a Void Egg.

To get started with community research missions, you'll need to visit the Nexus—the big cube just to the left of the Quicksilver Synthesis Companion. These missions can be dangerous and time-consuming, and are best completed with help from friends or strangers, unless you're playing in creative mode which will protect you from harm and give you infinite resources (though even still, completing the missions solo may take some time as they're meant to be group efforts).

(Image credit: Hello Games)

Once you've managed to earn enough Quicksilver to purchase a Void Egg from the Quicksilver Synthesis Companion, keep it in your inventory, fly into space, and warp to a different star system. After a few warps, you'll receive a message on your communicator, kicking off a mission called Melody of the Egg.

There are twelve different transmissions to collect, which will appear in random order after a random number of warps. Each transmission will contain a number and a glyph (you should jot them down), and once you've collected all twelve, enter the glyphs into a Portal in the order the messages specified, and the Portal will take you to a planet where you'll receive yet another message. This one will direct you to an abandoned building somewhere in the solar system. There, you'll receive a message to "Watch for us in the stars."

When you return to space, fly around at pulse speed and you'll eventually detect an anomaly. Drop out of pulse speed and you'll encounter an alien flying a living ship, which will kick off the Starbirth mission. The Void Egg will begin producing star system coordinates for you to follow, and will give you clues about what planets you'll need to visit in the systems it leads you to. You'll need to collect and craft a number of new items as the eggs directs you, which can eventually be used to repair a crashed and damaged living ship. Once you've completed the Starbirth mission, you'll have your very own, unique living ship in No Man's Sky.