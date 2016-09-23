A new No Man's Sky patch is out, promising "more robust" recovery of corrupted saves

Unexpectedly and without warning, Hello Games has announced that a new patch for No Man's Sky is ready to go. It is not, at the time of writing, live on Steam, but the studio said on Twitter that it's been released and the patch notes are up now at the NMS website.

It doesn't look to be a major update, but there are some significant fixes. It's now much “much more robust at recovering corrupted save files,” and it's no longer possible to bypass the Antimatter blueprint, which would leave you stranded in the game's second system. Framerates have been improved when scanning “colossal” structures like space stations, and “galaxy generation [is] more robust during compiling,” whatever that means.

So it's a tune-up, rather than a comprehensive upgrade of places to go and things to see, but that fits with what Hello said earlier this month when it rolled out the 1.07 update: “Our focus is first on resolving any issues people have with the game as it is, then on future free updates which will improve, expand and build on the No Man’s Sky universe.” The full 1.09 PC patch notes, since they're not all that terribly long, are below.