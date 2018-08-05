NHL 19 could come to PC 'if there is enough demand', says creative director

Two years ago, Evan wrote that the PC needed a hockey game, and that still holds true today. EA Sports' NHL series last released on PC in 2008, so for ten years hockey fans have had to turn to consoles to play the best sim of the sport. But that could soon change, according to NHL 19's creative director William Ho, who says the game could come to PC "if there is enough demand".

In an interview with Shacknews, he was asked when the release date for NHL 19 on PC would be. He responded, with a smile: "We'll see", before adding: "We’re big PC gamers ourselves so we’ll see. If there is enough demand then certainly we’ll want to cater to that.”

With the Madden series making a solid return to PC this year, PC sports gaming is in a good space right now, and there could be no better time for NHL to get in on the act. The NHL 19 release date for consoles is September 14, and I doubt we'll have any shock announcements before then. But if enough fans clamor for it, then perhaps EA would think about bringing it to PC later this year, or at some point in 2019.

Thanks, DSO Gaming.