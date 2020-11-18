Popular

Where to buy an AMD RX 6800 XT and AMD RX 6800 - live updates

AMD's high-end graphics cards go on sale at 9am EST / 6am PST / 2pm GMT today.

AMD RX 6000-series GPU launch

Today's specials are the RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 graphics cards, which have been specially procured for their 4K performance and ray tracing capabilities. We're expected a flood of demand for the red team's brand new RTX-abating graphics cards, so you best move quick if you don't want to miss out.

Both the RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 will go on sale today, at 9am EST / 6am PST / 2pm GMT.

Follow the links below to check an the RX 6000-series availability direct:

Best Buy | Newegg | Amazon | Overclockers UK | AMDEbuyer | Scan | Box

This page will automatically update with the latest on RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 availability.

You never know, you might spot Dr. Lisa Su outside a Best Buy.

AMD's chief architect of gaming solutions and marketing, Frank Azor, wishes those in line all the best. You're made of sterner stuff than I.

There's been no early warning of low availability for the RX 6800 XT or RX 6800 from Newegg, as was the case with the RTX 30-series cards and Ryzen 5000-series CPUs.

Is that a good sign or... 

If you're still wondering whether the RX 6800-series is for you, we'll have reviews for both the RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 live the moment the embargo lifts. That's coincidentally right when stock is due to go live, too.

If you'd rather wait to make an informed decision, we expect stock to trickle through, at best, over the coming weeks. At worst, we're looking at the beginning of next year for stock to return in any significant quantity.

US retailer, Microcenter, has announced that it will be limiting all RX 6800-series graphics card sales to in-store only, with no online sales due to high demand.