Live
Where to buy an AMD RX 6800 XT and AMD RX 6800 - live updates
AMD's high-end graphics cards go on sale at 9am EST / 6am PST / 2pm GMT today.
By Jacob Ridley
Today's specials are the RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 graphics cards, which have been specially procured for their 4K performance and ray tracing capabilities. We're expected a flood of demand for the red team's brand new RTX-abating graphics cards, so you best move quick if you don't want to miss out.
Both the RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 will go on sale today, at 9am EST / 6am PST / 2pm GMT.
Follow the links below to check an the RX 6000-series availability direct:
Best Buy | Newegg | Amazon | Overclockers UK | AMD | Ebuyer | Scan | Box
This page will automatically update with the latest on RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 availability.
You never know, you might spot Dr. Lisa Su outside a Best Buy.
Stopped by @BestBuy today. Picked up the first @AMDRyzen mobile with @Radeon Vega graphics. Thanks to @HP team for great partnership. https://t.co/6LQGlEwnjQ pic.twitter.com/PYaJXlNbSTNovember 13, 2017
AMD's chief architect of gaming solutions and marketing, Frank Azor, wishes those in line all the best. You're made of sterner stuff than I.
To all of you in line and camping out at a retailer tonight for a @Radeon RX 6800 or 6800XT please stay safe and warm. Thank you for your support. You're amazing!November 18, 2020
There's been no early warning of low availability for the RX 6800 XT or RX 6800 from Newegg, as was the case with the RTX 30-series cards and Ryzen 5000-series CPUs.
Is that a good sign or...
If you're still wondering whether the RX 6800-series is for you, we'll have reviews for both the RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 live the moment the embargo lifts. That's coincidentally right when stock is due to go live, too.
If you'd rather wait to make an informed decision, we expect stock to trickle through, at best, over the coming weeks. At worst, we're looking at the beginning of next year for stock to return in any significant quantity.
US retailer, Microcenter, has announced that it will be limiting all RX 6800-series graphics card sales to in-store only, with no online sales due to high demand.
Sign up to get the best content of the week, and great gaming deals, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for signing up to PC Gamer. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.