Where to buy an AMD RX 6800 XT and AMD RX 6800 - live updates

Today's specials are the RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 graphics cards, which have been specially procured for their 4K performance and ray tracing capabilities. We're expected a flood of demand for the red team's brand new RTX-abating graphics cards, so you best move quick if you don't want to miss out.

Both the RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 will go on sale today, at 9am EST / 6am PST / 2pm GMT.

Follow the links below to check an the RX 6000-series availability direct:

Best Buy | Newegg | Amazon | Overclockers UK | AMD | Ebuyer | Scan | Box

This page will automatically update with the latest on RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 availability.