Newegg will give you a $10 gift card when you buy a $50 card

If you plan on buying some PC parts from Newegg soon, you might be interested to know that the retailer is handing out free store credit. For a limited time, when you buy a $50 gift card from the company's website, you get an additional $10 gift card for no extra cost.

The promotion is limited to one per customer, and the cards are delivered instantly via email. You can send both cards to yourself, or just keep the $10 one and give the $50 to a friend. The only catches are that the $10 code could take up to three days to be sent, and the $10 code expires after one year.

This isn't a smoking hot deal by any means, but if you were going to spend at least $60 on Newegg, now you can take $10 off your purchase. The store will be having its own sales later this month to combat Amazon Prime Day, so the $10 could go a little further if you buy something around that time. Who doesn't love free money?

