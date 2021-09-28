Wondering how to fast travel in New World? Aeternum is massive—did you expect anything less from an MMO?—but fortunately, there are some fast travel options. If running around between various locations during a fetch quest isn't for you, you can opt to fast travel to towns and hamlets you've previously visited. It isn't free, though, so you can't just skip about the map with wild abandon. Let's get down to business and see how you can get about Aeternum a little bit faster.

How to fast travel in New World

First off, if you want to fast travel anywhere, you'll need to have discovered the place you want to travel to. You can either use the Fast Travel function to reach a settlement, or the Recall to Inn function if you have visited and stayed at an inn.

The Recall to Inn function has a cooldown of around an hour, so only use it if you're sure you want to head to that specific location. It's worth using to join your friends in a specific location you've all previously visited, rather than using up resources to fast travel. The downside here is that you need to register at the inn—as in, check in and stay there—and you can only be registered to one in at a time, so you won't have a roster of inns you can choose from.

(Image credit: Amazon)

But fast travel comes with a cost—Azoth. You can earn this blue resource by completing quests. How much Azoth you'll need to spend in order to fast travel depends on the location's base cost, the distance cost—the further you go, the more Azoth you'll need—and the encumbrance cost, which takes into account how much gear you're carrying. You can acquire fast travel discounts by joining a New World faction or a Company, and you might get a further discount if your faction controls the area.

Exploring the map on foot is the best way to familiarise yourself with Aeternum, as well as finding all manner of quests. But the option to get around faster is always there. There were fast travel shrines available in the beta, but we're yet to come across any now the game is fully released.