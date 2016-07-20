New No Man's Sky trailer focuses on the fighting

The sprawling space exploration sim No Man's Sky is built on four pillars of gameplay: explore, fight, trade, and survive. Last week, the first of a series of trailers focusing on each of those elements was released, and we Explored; today, the second trailer is out, and now we Fight.

The truth is that this video, and everything else I've seen about No Man's Sky, leaves me torn. It looks great, and I dearly want it to deliver on its promise. But it promises so much. I want to believe, as the man famously said, but a competent FPS and space combat sim layered on top of an exploration/survival game set in a procedurally-generated open universe with 18 bazillion (or whatever) unique planets, all of it built by a tiny indie studio in England? If this game can actually deliver on all that, it will be amazing.

No Man's Sky is set for release on August 8. Until then, you can get a better feel for what's coming (even though much of it is still rather vague) from our answers to ten “burning questions” about NMS right here.

